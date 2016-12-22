Two U.S. citizens among those injured after attack at Berlin Chr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two U.S. citizens among those injured after attack at Berlin Christmas market

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Debris still lies on the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Debris still lies on the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people.

BERLIN (AP) -- A State Department official says two U.S. citizens are among the 48 people injured in the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 others dead.

Department spokesman John Kirby provided no further information on the Americans, but added that the U.S. continues to work with German authorities to assist any other U.S. citizens injured in the Monday evening attack.

The Berlin market reopened Thursday with extra security.

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into the Christmas market. German authorities are offering a $105,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Anis Amri, who they say could be "violent and armed."

One of his brothers is urging Amri to turn himself in.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.