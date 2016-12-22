Nintendo's 'Super Mario Run' app sets record - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nintendo's 'Super Mario Run' app sets record

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mario Brothers continue to be a big hit for gamers.

The "Super Mario Run" app just hit a new high. It was downloaded more than 40 million times in just four days. That sets a new record for a single app downloaded over that period of time.

The game also raked in $14 million in just three days.

Super Mario Run is Nintendo's first mobile game.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.