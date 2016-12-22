Water pipe bursts, causing damage at Kentucky Humane Society's main shelter

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - At first glance, you might think a destructive dog went a little bit nuts inside the Kentucky Humane Society's main shelter in south Louisville. Eleven kennels were left with shredded debris and water damage.

But actually, all the destruction is from water that spewed from a burst pipe Wednesday.

"Around 4 o'clock, our alarms went off for our sprinkler system," said Andrea Blair, marketing director for Kentucky Humane Society. "They couldn't find a leak, so they thought our system was faulty and left. About 15 minutes later, our staff found water pouring into one of our kennels."

The mess will be costly and time-consuming for the Kentucky Humane Society's main shelter in south Louisville. Blair says they are getting estimates.

"We've been talking to our insurance company," she said. "We're not sure how much we'll have to pay for out of pocket, how much will be covered by insurance."

If you have ever wanted to help animals, she says now is the time to give.

"We're definitely asking people this time of year, please donate if you have any extra money this holiday season."

Not only is there a need for money, but Blair says time is a concern, too. The clean-up and repairs could take 2-3 weeks or more.

"Kentucky Humane Society is a no kill animal shelter, so we take in as many animals as we can that we have space for," she said. "So when we have limited space, that means we can't help as many animals. That's the worst part for me is knowing there are animals in our community that we will have to turn away."

Blair says you can help make some room at the shelter by adopting. There is a special running through Dec. 24. The adoption fee is waived for dogs over 40 pounds. She also adds that Kentucky Humane Society is also in need of foster families over the holidays.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.