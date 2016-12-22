Police warn your Christmas trash could make you a target

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Emilee Dover gets closer to Christmas, she's crossing more and more off the to do list.

"I have one more gift to buy for my brother, so I hope he doesn't see this," the Highlands resident said with a smile.

Getting rid of the garbage after wrapping is usually the easy part, but not at this time of the year.

"I feel like you always have to be careful with what you're throwing away," Dover said.

That can be tough to keep in mind in the heat of the holiday chaos.

LMPD says criminals are using the trash they see in your alley or at the end of your driveway to figure out if your home is worth burglarizing.

"Any criminal who's thinking about breaking into your home will know exactly what you just bought," LMPD Officer Roger Collins said.

It's not just a few criminals that are doing it.

"Around this time of year, we do see an increase in those type of thefts," Collins said.

LMPD has actually stepped up patrols in neighborhoods and are offering tips to keep your house and stuff safe.

Here's the list:

If you can, wait until after the holiday season to throw out gift boxes

Try to put all of your trash in its can

Cut your boxes up and put the pieces label down at the curb

"Just doing those things can reduce the chances greatly of our citizens becoming victims," Collins said.

Dover says she'll go the safe route, because nothing will break the Christmas spirit like a visit from a thief.

