Clark County detectives move headquarters to Jeffersonville bank

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

Louisville-area kids may have been exposed to rabies

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- They have been solving crimes and questioning suspects in a space that's barely bigger than a broom closet.

But now, Clark County detectives have more elbow room and are providing extra protection for a local bank.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said in a conversation with the president of New Washington State Bank, he was given an offer he couldn't refuse.

Sheriff Noel was offered office space in the rear of the bank's Jeffersonville location.

"The current sheriff's office, at the courthouse, was built in the early '70s," Sheriff Noel said.

That is something he desperately needed for his detectives.

"We literally had five detectives that were in an office size about what one person would use," he said.

Mark Munzer, a commercial lender for New Washington State Bank, said having detectives in the rear makes employees feel safe, especially after the bank was robbed in September.

"It does put us at ease to know that they are in the building during our business hours," he said. "We thought that because the space was available that it was a win-win for us and the sheriff's department."

The bank is leasing the space for $1 a year, so detectives and bank employees aren't the only ones getting a deal.

"It's also a big advantage for the taxpayers of Clark County that we're not building on to the courthouse to accommodate more office space," Sheriff Noel said.

It is a one-year lease, but Sheriff Noel hopes to make it permanent.

