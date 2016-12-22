Clark County detectives move headquarters to Jeffersonville bank - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County detectives move headquarters to Jeffersonville bank

Posted: Updated:
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- They have been solving crimes and questioning suspects in a space that's barely bigger than a broom closet.

But now, Clark County detectives have more elbow room and are providing extra protection for a local bank.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said in a conversation with the president of New Washington State Bank, he was given an offer he couldn't refuse.

Sheriff Noel was offered office space in the rear of the bank's Jeffersonville location.

"The current sheriff's office, at the courthouse, was built in the early '70s," Sheriff Noel said.

That is something he desperately needed for his detectives.

"We literally had five detectives that were in an office size about what one person would use," he said.

Mark Munzer, a commercial lender for New Washington State Bank, said having detectives in the rear makes employees feel safe, especially after the bank was robbed in September.

"It does put us at ease to know that they are in the building during our business hours," he said. "We thought that because the space was available that it was a win-win for us and the sheriff's department."

The bank is leasing the space for $1 a year, so detectives and bank employees aren't the only ones getting a deal.

"It's also a big advantage for the taxpayers of Clark County that we're not building on to the courthouse to accommodate more office space," Sheriff Noel said.

It is a one-year lease, but Sheriff Noel hopes to make it permanent.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.