Emergency response app a crucial tool for Hardin County EMS - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Emergency response app a crucial tool for Hardin County EMS

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An app that can bring help in an emergency is already seeing more people in Hardin County using it than expected.

The Pulse Point app alerts users of a cardiac emergency in their area. It then guides them to the location so they can administer CPR before emergency responders arrive.

The phone application can also lead users to the nearest AED.

“With our over 3,000 downloads, which is well over our one-year goal of 1,600, shows that our community as a whole has really bought into the app and wants to be a part of the citizen response,” said Jamie Armstrong, a Hardin County paramedic supervisor.

The county has been using the app for a year. Hardin County EMS says it does not have a proven case of someone being saved with the technology but expects that to happen soon.  

EMS says it has improved overall CPR response time. The app alerted hospital workers out to eat at a restaurant in one case, but the person did not survive.

“The team responded over and started CPR within a couple minutes of the original call," Armstrong said. "Approximately seven minutes from the original call, first responders showed up."

Hardin County EMS hopes more communities sign up for the service to create better coverage throughout the state.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.