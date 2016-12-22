4-year-old boy cries out for his murdered dad as his mom seeks justice

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

Louisville-area kids may have been exposed to rabies

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50, and the road reopened around 7 a.m.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A heartbreaking video captures a 4-year-old boy crying out for his dad after he was shot and killed six months ago. It’s a side of violence we don’t often see –- the children affected.

Parker Hansford lost his dad, Brandon Hansford, in July. The boy’s mom, Kayla Pinales is seeking justice for her son so he can grow up in a world with one less criminal on the streets. She said the pain she sees in her son's face keeps her fighting.

It's a bond between a father and son that can never be broken, not even if his dad is no longer with him.

“Me and daddy,” Parker said as he held up picture. “My dad's in heaven. I miss him. I cry all the time because I miss him.”

Memories and pictures of his dad are all Parker has to hold on to.

“It was so fun because my daddy was my main man,” Parker said as he remembered a day at the park.

But most nights that isn't enough.

In a video taken by his mom, Parker can be seen crying for his dad.

“I miss my daddy. Daddy die die,” Parker said.

“He often asks why, and I don't have the answers,"Kayla Pinales told WDRB News. "I just say, 'I don't know baby.'"

Hansford was killed on July 18 on Upper Hunter's Trace. After being shot, the car he was driving ran into a home. He was dead when police arrived.

“God I miss him so much,” Parker said innocently.

Pinales wants justice for her son before the case goes cold. She's pleading for anyone who may have seen something or knows something to come forward.

“The person who seen this occur and did nothing, you're helping that person who actually pulled the trigger get away,” Pinales said. “I want Parker to have justice, to know that I can grow up in a world where I can count on my community and feel safe.”

Pinales’ family has been through a similar situation. In 2006 her sister was hit by a car and killed. No one was ever arrested and the case went cold. For Parker’s sake she doesn’t want the same outcome for his dad.

“I don't even know how to put it into words. It's not just for me, it's for my son," Pinales said. "So we can say yes, we did it, we did it."

She’s even offering a $1,200 reward for information leading to an arrest.

But until that day, Parker continues to kiss a picture of his dad and tell him how much he loves him.

If you have any information in this case you’re asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

