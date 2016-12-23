LANE | Hoosiers Roll Austin Peay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana used hot outside shooting from a couple of guards to remain unbeaten at home, running away from Austin Peay 97-62 at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. James Blackmon, Jr. made 9-of-12 shots, 4-of-5 from deep for 24 points. Robert Johnson made 6-of-10 three-point attempts and scored 20.

Freshman Devonte Green sent IU into the locker room with a 48-31 lead after launching a buzzer-beating rainbow from mid-court. He made both of his field goal attempts and scored 8 off the bench. Josh Newkirk also hit double figures for Indiana with 11 points to go with 11 assists.

Austin Peay (4-9) was led by Josh Robinson with 21 points. It was the Governor's 7th straight defeat.

Indiana (10-2) hit 62 percent from the field, including 15-of-26 (57.7%) from the three-point line to move to 9-0 at home. They've won 26 straight in Bloomington. IU opens Big Ten play December 28th when they host Nebraska. That's followed by a New Year's Eve meeting with Louisville in Indianapolis.

