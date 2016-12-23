WB I-265 ramp reopens after crews remove overturned semi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WB I-265 ramp reopens after crews remove overturned semi

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi caused traffic problems in south Louisville early Friday morning. 

The semi carrying powdered cement was northbound on Dixie Highway when it overturned while trying to make a left turn onto the ramp to westbound I-265 about 6:15 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported, according to MetroSafe. 

The ramp was closed for about 2-1/2 hours while crews cleared the scene. 

