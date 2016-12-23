Anonymous donor drops $1,100 Gold Krugerrand coin into Salvation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anonymous donor drops $1,100 Gold Krugerrand coin into Salvation Army kettle

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army has struck gold.

According to a news release, an anonymous donor dropped a Gold Krugerrand -- a gold coin worth more than $1,100 -- into a collection kettle at the Walmart at Bashford Manor.

The donation was discovered as kettle collections were counted Thursday evening.

Major Roy Williams of the Salvation Army says such donations don't happen often, but they do bring a smile to organizers when they do.

"With just two days to go in our campaign and still about $3,500 short of where we were a year ago at this time, this was welcome news," Major Williams said, according to the news release. "Finding the gold coin really underscores the generosity of this great community and it reaffirms that folks continue to support the mission after 133 years in Louisville; it's truly a blessing so close to Christmas."

The 126th Red Kettle campaign ends at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Louisville. The campaign hopes to reach a $475,000 goal to raise funds to maintain programs and services throughout the year.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.