Anonymous donor drops $1,100 Gold Krugerrand coin into Salvation Army kettle

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army has struck gold.

According to a news release, an anonymous donor dropped a Gold Krugerrand -- a gold coin worth more than $1,100 -- into a collection kettle at the Walmart at Bashford Manor.

The donation was discovered as kettle collections were counted Thursday evening.

Major Roy Williams of the Salvation Army says such donations don't happen often, but they do bring a smile to organizers when they do.

"With just two days to go in our campaign and still about $3,500 short of where we were a year ago at this time, this was welcome news," Major Williams said, according to the news release. "Finding the gold coin really underscores the generosity of this great community and it reaffirms that folks continue to support the mission after 133 years in Louisville; it's truly a blessing so close to Christmas."

The 126th Red Kettle campaign ends at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Louisville. The campaign hopes to reach a $475,000 goal to raise funds to maintain programs and services throughout the year.

