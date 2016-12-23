Gov. Matt Bevin appoints Simpsonville man as County Judge/Execut - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Matt Bevin appoints Simpsonville man as County Judge/Executive of Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has appointed a Simpsonville man to fill the role of County Judge/Executive of Shelby County.

On Friday, Gov. Bevin announced that Danny R. Ison would take up the position, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

According to a news release, Ison is a senior consultant for Guthrie/Mayes, a Louisville-based public relations firm. He will replace outgoing Shelby County Judge/Executive Rob Rothenburger, who is resigning his post after being elected to the State House of Representatives.

Ison has been with Guthrie/Mayes Public Relations since 1998.

