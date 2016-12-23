LMPD officers help deliver holiday cheer to families in need - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers help deliver holiday cheer to families in need

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of families across Kentuckiana will have meals this Christmas thanks to the efforts of local volunteers. On Friday, LMPD officers surprised residents in their homes and on the streets with the free meals. 

It's all part of the 12th annual Service for Peace Christmas Angel program. More than 100 volunteers from UAW Ford Local 862 and Fourth Street Live! spent two days putting the meals together and loading them into 1,100 boxes for delivery just in time for Christmas. 

The boxes were handed out to families in need in Louisville. Kentucky and Indiana National Guard families and Fort Knox soldiers and their families will also be given meals. 

"It's definitely a blessing for our soldiers," said Cpt. Ray Ridinger with the Indiana National Guard. "Family is the cornerstone for being a good soldier, so if we can help support the family when they're in need, then that's a great opportunity for us. And we couldn't do it without UAW and 4th Street Live."

Angela Harvin was one of the people who volunteered to help.

"We might not have a lot of gifts but we have a house, food, shelter and warmth and there are people way less fortunate than us," Harvin said. "It's not much, but something we can do to give back."

Harvin's son, Jalen, might not have been sold on the 4 a.m. wakeup call to help, but says he's glad to lend a hand. 

"Yes I did have fun doing it," he said. "It was fun to meet new people and to see how much people really care in my own city." 

The United Auto Workers and Fourth Street Live! donated $30,000 for the meals. 

"We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem - putting one foot in front of the other - we're fortunate to have good jobs and wages so why not give back," said UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

