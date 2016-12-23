Portland, Ore. eases regulations to allow marijuana delivery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Portland, Ore. eases regulations to allow marijuana delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Portland, Oregon, could get marijuana products delivered right to their doors.

State officials are making plans to do just that. Earlier this week, Portland commissioners voted to ease regulations on cannabis, allowing "delivery-only" marijuana retailers. 

Shop owners say security is their biggest concern. 

"It's a cool direction to go, but I think that it requires a lot of legislation. It's not like delivering pizza," said Casey Arbogast of Northwest Releaf. "I'm sure a lot of people would, you know, love the convenience of delivery, but not everyone is trustworthy."

The new marijuana delivery service is expected to start in 2017. 

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

