Metro Louisville encourages residents to recycle old electronics - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Louisville encourages residents to recycle old electronics this Christmas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you getting a new flatscreen TV this Christmas? Metro Louisville wants to know what you're going to do with that old box television.

As old cell phones, laptops and televisions are replaced with newer gifts on Christmas morning, Metro Public Works wants to encourage you not to discard the obsolete items in the basement or garage, but rather, send them to a designated recycling center.

According to a news release, the Waste Reduction Center, located at 636 Meriwether Avenue, will allow residents to drop off their obsolete electronics for free on designated dates after the holidays. The free service will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.

This service is in addition to the regular electronics recycling program that is offered year-round, according to the news release.

For more information on that year-round service, CLICK HERE.

