Sazerac expanding into Tennessee whiskey market

Sazerac expanding into Tennessee whiskey market

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sazerac is expanding into into the Tennessee whiskey market. 

The privately-owned company plans to start producing whiskey at a newly-purchased distillery in Newport, Tennessee. It will have to make some modifications to the facility before production begins next year. 

Sazerac is the parent company of Buffalo Trace, Pappy Van Winkle and many brands of bourbon and spirits.

It recently purchased Southern Comfort from Louisville-based Brown-Forman.

