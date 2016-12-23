Denver airport using therapy dogs as stress relievers for holida - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Denver airport using therapy dogs as stress relievers for holiday travelers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions are expected to travel this weekend, and the Denver airport is working to relieve some of their travel related-stress with dogs. 

They're called the Canine Airport Therapy Squad, or "CATS." The program is made up of volunteer pet owners and their furry companions. 

All dogs in the program are certified, trained and insured therapy dogs. You can catch them throughout the Denver airport all holiday season. 

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

