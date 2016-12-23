Lost teddy bear goes on 'adventure' at Detroit Metro Airport

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost teddy bear recently went on an adventure at a major U.S. airport.

Eight-year-old Eleanor Dewald lost "Teddy" at the Detroit Metro Airport.

Her mother posted about the missing bear on Facebook. An airport worker saw the posts, and went on a hunt for it. He ultimately found the bear sitting on a trash can lid.

But before he returned Teddy to Eleanor, he decided to take photos of the bear all around the airport.

Steven Laudeman, who found the teddy bear, said he took the pictures, "to have some fun with it, because she said she kind of hopes somebody would find it and it would be on a little adventure. So I said, 'Why not? I'll take him on an adventure.'"

Eleanor and Teddy were reunited Thursday afternoon.

"I was happy and I said thank you," Eleanor said.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.