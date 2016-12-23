Lost teddy bear goes on 'adventure' at Detroit Metro Airport - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lost teddy bear goes on 'adventure' at Detroit Metro Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost teddy bear recently went on an adventure at a major U.S. airport.

Eight-year-old Eleanor Dewald lost "Teddy" at the Detroit Metro Airport. 

Her mother posted about the missing bear on Facebook. An airport worker saw the posts, and went on a hunt for it. He ultimately found the bear sitting on a trash can lid.

But before he returned Teddy to Eleanor, he decided to take photos of the bear all around the airport.

Steven Laudeman, who found the teddy bear, said he took the pictures, "to have some fun with it, because she said she kind of hopes somebody would find it and it would be on a little adventure. So I said, 'Why not? I'll take him on an adventure.'"

Eleanor and Teddy were reunited Thursday afternoon.

"I was happy and I said thank you," Eleanor said.

