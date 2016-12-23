No injuries reported after apartment fire on Crums Lane - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No injuries reported after apartment fire on Crums Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone is safe after a fire at a Louisville apartment complex.

Fire officials say it started around 11 o'clock Friday morning in a first floor apartment on Crums Lane near Manslick Road. Heat from the fire melted the charred paneling on the outside of the building.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators say it started in the kitchen. 

"He was cooking," said Terence Delaney with Louisville Fire & Rescue. "he fire started on the stove and he attempted to put it out, but was unable to do so and fled."

Fire officials say the apartment suffered serious damage, but is not a total loss. Two other apartments suffered smoke damage.

