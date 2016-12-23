Select Starbucks locations offering free espresso for limited time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by giving away free tall size espresso drinks -- but you have to be in the right store at the right time.

The deal started Dec. 23 and continues until Jan 2. The free drinks are being offered as part of the chain's Pop Up Cheer Parties, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The pop-up parties are being held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, and the locations will change daily. Those locations will be listed at www.starbucks.com/cheer and on Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a "cheer card" that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer.

On Friday, the Starbucks in Prospect Village was the site of one of the pop-up parties.

The deal is not offered on Christmas Day.

