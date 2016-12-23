Anchorage art house offers family fun on winter break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for something fun to do with the family to avoid cabin fever this winter break?
Whet Your Palette, The Art House in Anchorage offers a creative space for everyone.
Owner Judith Kronbach opened the drop-in art studio in Anchorage about four years ago. Visitors are able to pick from a variety of canvas sizes and either choose a painting on location or come in with an idea ahead of time. Employees will help walk customers through the process and even sketch it.
Customers are also able to pre-order paintings or purchase artwork on site.
Whet Your Palette is located at 1415 Evergreen Road in Anchorage. It's open seven days a week. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (502) 438-8865.
