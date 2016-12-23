JCPenney employee buys new stove for south Louisville woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPenney employee buys new stove for south Louisville woman

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPenney employee has helped a south Louisville woman keep cooking into the new year.

Tanya Robinson's friend told her about a co-worker in need of a new stove. The woman's old appliance was 28 years old and had started falling apart, so Robinson decided to take action.

She talked to her manager and bought the stove at cost.

The brand new appliance was installed at the home on Friday. The woman wasn't home, but her daughter says the gift will mean so much to her mother.

"I think this really is the true meaning of Christmas: when we all look out for one another," said Rachel Knight, daughter of the stove recipient. "They've already blessed our lives through friendship, so doing this for my mom and dad -- there really aren't words. We're blessed beyond all measure by them."

Robinson says she's elated to spread the Christmas joy to a deserving family.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

