Downtown Louisville McDonald's to receive major facelift

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The golden arches at the intersection of S. Second Street and W. Broadway are getting a shiny new look.

The McDonald's in downtown Louisville will soon be under new ownership and will get a facelift over the next year. The outside and inside will be renovated, including the second floor that's currently closed.

It will stay open during the work.

The new owners have eight other McDonald's restaurants. They also owned the McDonald's at Norton Children's Hospital before it closed earlier this month.

