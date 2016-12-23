For first time since '07, only one Ky. county has double-digit u - WDRB 41 Louisville News

For first time since '07, only one Ky. county has double-digit unemployment

Posted: Updated:
WDRB file photo WDRB file photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 2007, only one Kentucky county has an unemployment rate in the double digits.

Magoffin County has the state's highest jobless rate at 12.2 percent. The next highest rate was 9.5 percent in Leslie County, followed by Harlan County.

Overall, state officials say unemployment rates fell in 119 out of 120 counties in Kentucky over the last year.

Woodford County has the lowest jobless rate, followed by Oldham County.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.