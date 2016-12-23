Bevin declares state of emergency for Montgomery Co. after high - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bevin declares state of emergency for Montgomery Co. after high levels of arsenic found in soil

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has declared a state of emergency for a Montgomery County neighborhood where health officials found extremely high levels of arsenic in the soil.

The arsenic is believed to have come from a wood treatment company that closed decades ago in Mount Sterling.

Dangerous levels were found near homes, playgrounds and a pool.

Several residents have filed a lawsuit against Southern Wood Treatment Co., alleging the company failed to properly dispose of the arsenic.

The governor's decree will activate the National Guard to help with remediation and allow the state to fund the clean-up.

