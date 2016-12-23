Ky. family celebrates Christmas miracle as two babies born in sa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. family celebrates Christmas miracle as two babies born in same hospital on same day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is celebrating a Christmas miracle.

Michael and Christen Lawson tried for six years to have a baby -- and another two years trying to adopt. 

"We just tried to take comfort, thinking that God had a bigger vision for us -- and it wasn't for us to have children," said Michael Lawson.

While in the process of attempting to adopt, Christen found out she was pregnant. 

When a lawyer called after the Lawsons found out they were pregnant, asking if they were still interested in adoption, they said yes.

The adopted baby girl from Louisville was due to be born about a month before their son. While on the way to Louisville from eastern Kentucky for the girl's birth, Christen went into labor.

Both babies were born at the same hospital on the same day.

"It'll be a brotherly-sisterly bond, but hopefully they can both grow to learn that the Lord had this planned for a reason: so they could both be together," said Christen Lawson.

This month -- two months after their birthdays -- baby Kaylyn's adoption was finalized. Mom and dad say both babies are happy and healthy.

