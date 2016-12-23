Newest addition to LMPD's Mounted Patrol arrives - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Newest addition to LMPD's Mounted Patrol arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest addition to LMPD's Mounted Patrol has arrived just in time for the holidays.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted pictures of Churchill, the horse, on Facebook Friday. He was donated to the Mounted Patrol by the Churchill Downs Foundation.

The foundation asked for the community's help in naming the horse through an online contest.

LMPD's Mounted Patrol horses are trained in crowd control, and are often seen at Thunder over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby.

