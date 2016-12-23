Barbara Sexton Smith sworn in as Louisville's newest councilwoma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Barbara Sexton Smith sworn in as Louisville's newest councilwoman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville's newest councilwoman was sworn in Friday morning.

Barbara Sexton Smith was sworn in at Sweet Peaches at the corner of S. 18th Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard. She says they chose that spot because that's where she launched her campaign.

She will represent District 4, which includes parts of west Louisville, downtown and over to Story Avenue, near Frankfort Avenue.

"The most important thing I can think about for District 4 is we need to focus on food, clothing and shelter," Smith said. "That's right. And people say, 'Barbara, how could you be focused on food, clothing and shelter when we have our highest rate of homicides and violent crimes are up?' I believe that if a society doesn't make sure that everyone is cared for, and that basic needs are not met by everyone, then you will see spikes in crime."

The owner of Sweet Peaches and Reverend Jerome Sutten gave away hundreds of turkeys and hams to senior citizens and shut-ins after the event.

