Wayside Christian Mission's 'Miracle on Broadway' store offers gifts for homeless and low-income families

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Miracles are happening for some families who are down on their luck.

Someone is helping hundreds of homeless and low-income families put toys under the Christmas tree.

It's happening at Wayside Christian Mission's annual toy drive, which has amassed thousands of toys donated by people across Kentuckiana. It is called "Miracle on Broadway," because instead of just handing out gifts, the mission allows parents to come into a makeshift mall and pick-and-choose what will be under the Christmas tree.

"You all don't know, but it is helping out a whole lot," said Simone O'Neal, a shopper at Miracle on Broadway.

From hard times, to heartbreak, the customers at the store inside Wayside Christian Mission may be down, but not out.

"I am currently going through a divorce," said Shavonn Dufrane. "I was left with my kids by myself this year, so, super hard."

Wayside calls the store "Miracle on Broadway" because, despite the fact that the customers don't have money, no one leaves empty-handed.

"This is our free Christmas store that we run every year to help people who are homeless -- or formerly homeless -- or just low-income in the community and need a little help for Christmas," said Nina Moseley of Wayside Christian Mission.

The store is run by volunteers who keep the tables stocked and help parents find the right gift.

"Dashawn likes sports," said O'Neal.

Parents like O'Neal love being able to pick-and-choose their own gifts.

"That's great because I am going to know what my children want -- nobody else is going to know," O'Neal said.

And after a long day of shopping, O'Neal can only think of one thing that might be missing on Christmas morning.

"A lot of stress," she said.

Once parents are done shopping, Wayside even has a gift-wrapping station. Miracle on Broadway is also open from 9 a.m. until noon on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.