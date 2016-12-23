Wayside Christian Mission's 'Miracle on Broadway' store offers g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wayside Christian Mission's 'Miracle on Broadway' store offers gifts for homeless and low-income families

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Miracles are happening for some families who are down on their luck.

Someone is helping hundreds of homeless and low-income families put toys under the Christmas tree.

It's happening at Wayside Christian Mission's annual toy drive, which has amassed thousands of toys donated by people across Kentuckiana. It is called "Miracle on Broadway," because instead of just handing out gifts, the mission allows parents to come into a makeshift mall and pick-and-choose what will be under the Christmas tree.

"You all don't know, but it is helping out a whole lot," said Simone O'Neal, a shopper at Miracle on Broadway.

From hard times, to heartbreak, the customers at the store inside Wayside Christian Mission may be down, but not out.

"I am currently going through a divorce," said Shavonn Dufrane. "I was left with my kids by myself this year, so, super hard."

Wayside calls the store "Miracle on Broadway"  because, despite the fact that the customers don't have money, no one leaves empty-handed.

"This is our free Christmas store that we run every year to help people who are homeless -- or formerly homeless -- or just low-income in the community and need a little help for Christmas," said Nina Moseley of Wayside Christian Mission.

The store is run by volunteers who keep the tables stocked and help parents find the right gift.

"Dashawn likes sports," said O'Neal.

Parents like O'Neal love being able to pick-and-choose their own gifts.

"That's great because I am going to know what my children want -- nobody else is going to know," O'Neal said.

And after a long day of shopping, O'Neal can only think of one thing that might be missing on Christmas morning.

"A lot of stress," she said.

Once parents are done shopping, Wayside even has a gift-wrapping station. Miracle on Broadway is also open from 9 a.m. until noon on Christmas Eve. 

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News.

