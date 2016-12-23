Coat giveaway held for needy children in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coat giveaway held for needy children in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was the 15th annual "Buy a Coat, Warm a Heart" giveaway for needy children in Louisville.

Children were given coats, toboggans and gloves at a church in the Parkland neighborhood.

Families were also given Christmas baskets, with turkeys and hams and all of the fixings.

Event planners say they were able to help hundreds of people this year.

"Well, to see this and the faces of the young kids who will get the new coats, hats and gloves -- it gives you gratitude that you've done a small part in a big need in our community," said Pastor Larry Coleman.

People from River City Bank, UPS and LMPD volunteered for the event. Organizers say they're thankful for the community's help in gathering donations.

