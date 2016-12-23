More than 103 million are traveling this holiday season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 103 million are traveling this holiday season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is the day before Christmas Eve and that means one of the busiest travel days for the holiday.

AAA says more than 103 million people will travel between December 23rd and January 2nd. The total number is up 1.5 percent from last year.

Six million will fly to their destination.

Louisville International Airport says it is seeing short lines and very few delays so far.

“I’m here on time. Bringing the rental car back was easy. Getting through the line was easy,” said Monai Bell-Carson, who was flying to Tampa.

Travelers passing through Louisville will see $9.5 million in renovations.

The project includes new flooring, escalators, along with restaurants and shops.

“I’m sitting here waiting for like six plus hours so it’s nice to have a Starbucks,” said Emma Robinson as she waited for her boyfriend in the Marines to return home from training in California.

Robinson says she enjoyed the renovations, especially since her boyfriend’s flights were delayed into Louisville.

Passengers traveling through bigger airports like Boston saw longer lines.

“I got to the airport about five in the morning. Maybe waited 10, 20 minutes in line but moved through pretty quickly and then no delays and so it’s been pretty hassle free today,” said Kevin Dillon returning to Louisville to visit family.

For the latest flight information, visit Flylouisville.com

The airport suggests you give yourself some extra time and arrive an hour and a half before your scheduled flight.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.