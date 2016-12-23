Volunteers tie scarves around trees and signs in Etown to help the homeless

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- During the days before Christmas, it's not taking to the congested roadways, or last minute shopping that's occupying Jeremy Adams' time.

He's been out on the streets of Elizabethtown wrapping and tying scarves around street-side signs, lights and trees.

"I probably put up over a hundred myself," Adams said.

It may seem unusual, but it's really just kind.

"It's to help them and give back to the community," he added.

Each scarf comes with a tag that reads: "I am not lost! If you are stuck out in the cold, please take this to keep warm."

It's an act of kindness Elizabethtown can really use.

"We do have a large homeless population," said Victoria Mattingly from New Beginnings Family Services.

Thanks to an idea from a New Beginnings employee, the scarves went up on Wednesday and already many are gone.

"That shows that we do have a need for it," said Mattingly.

For Adams, each scarf represents what Christmas is really about.

"It's just easier for me to give than to receive," Adams said.

He too has had tough times and he knows it doesn't take much, perhaps just a little wool, to turn everything around.

"For me personally, man it feels great to know that maybe we touched somebody's life," said Adams.

