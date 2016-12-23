Volunteers tie scarves around trees and signs in Etown to help t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers tie scarves around trees and signs in Etown to help the homeless

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- During the days before Christmas, it's not taking to the congested roadways, or last minute shopping that's occupying Jeremy Adams' time.

He's been out on the streets of Elizabethtown wrapping and tying scarves around street-side signs, lights and trees. 

"I probably put up over a hundred myself," Adams said.

It may seem unusual, but it's really just kind.

"It's to help them and give back to the community," he added.

Each scarf comes with a tag that reads: "I am not lost! If you are stuck out in the cold, please take this to keep warm."

It's an act of kindness Elizabethtown can really use.

"We do have a large homeless population," said Victoria Mattingly from New Beginnings Family Services.

Thanks to an idea from a New Beginnings employee, the scarves went up on Wednesday and already many are gone.

"That shows that we do have a need for it," said Mattingly.

For Adams, each scarf represents what Christmas is really about.

"It's just easier for me to give than to receive," Adams said.

He too has had tough times and he knows it doesn't take much, perhaps just a little wool, to turn everything around.

"For me personally, man it feels great to know that maybe we touched somebody's life," said Adams.

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.