Louisville business owner gives back to those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $4,000 donation to help the homeless.

Friday, Reverend Barry Washington, of Barry's Cheesesteaks on Preston Highway, presented $1,000 checks to local homeless shelters and those in need.

St. Vincent DePaul and Franciscan Ministries were among those getting checks.

The money is collected from donors, and because Washington doesn't take much of a paycheck, he was able to donate more. 

He says helping others is something that comes very natural for him.

"Giving back, its just been in my heart because you meet so many awesome people but sometimes they run into different things in their life and just need a hand up," Washington said. 

"This is a very giving, tremendous good giving community, we never want for anything at our place if we put a word out that we need something we get plenty of donors and they always take good care of us and we could not do our ministry without those fine folks," said Chuck Mattingly with Franciscan Ministries.

Franciscan Ministries helps 500 homeless people a day.

