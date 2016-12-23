New Albany community welcomes boy's return home after third brain surgery

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A three-year-old battling a rare disease had quite the surprise Friday night, just two nights before Christmas.

Luke Stemle has Tuberous Sclerosis which causes him to have frequent seizures, often twice a day.

Friday, more than 100 friends, family, and neighbors walked through Luke's New Albany neighborhood to his house to surprise him and his mom.

Earlier this month Luke and his family flew to Houston so he could have his third brain surgery to try and fix the seizures.

Since the surgery ten days ago, Luke has not had any seizures.

Families braved the rain and chilly temperatures to light candles and sing carols to Luke’s home, his mother Stephanie answering the door with tears in her eyes.

“He started having seizures when he was just three weeks old and we spent a month at Kosair Children’s hospital,” Stephanie Smith said. “He had his first surgery at five weeks old.”

Since then, Stephanie has been writing an online blog called “Leasing an Angel,” which chronicles what Luke and the family has been going through.

Smith hopes the blog will be an inspiration to other families going through the same thing. Neighbors say it already is.

“She is a really good example of what is possible when moms are going through struggles with their children,” said family friend Jenna Vigar.

Stephanie Smith is also planning to start at non-profit to help parents of children who are in long term hospital care.

