Louisville girl appears in most liked Instagram video of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Audrey Nethery first caught the nation's attention when her Zumba moves went viral. Now she's wrapping up a big 2016 with a major milestone. 

Back in June, the 8-year-old appeared in an Instagram video with her idol, Selena Gomez. That video is now the most liked Instagram video of the year. "I got to dance with Selena Gomez and sing her song "I Love You Like a Love Song Baby,'" said Audrey.

The meet-and-greet with her idol was thanks to Otis Maher from the radio station DJX. "I didn't know that anything like that would happen. I just thought how cool would it be for them to get a picture together," said Maher.
 
Since then, more than 20 million people have clicked play and more than 4.5 million have liked the video. While Audrey is used to getting millions of views on her YouTube and Facebook pages, this was huge for even this YouTube celebrity. "It was mind blowing," said Audrey.

"The response that we've gotten is way over anything we ever imagined," said her dad, Scott.

The major milestone is just the latest in a big year for Audrey. "I danced with the Rockettes, I danced with the Brooklynettes and I danced with the Knicks City Dancers," said Audrey.

She's also a regular on the Rachael Ray Show, met Taylor Swift and continues to be a Sumba internet sensation. "Not all people get to do that," said Audrey.

While the viral fame is exciting for Audrey, her ultimate goal is to raise awareness about Diamond Blackfan Anemia. "It makes people smaller than what they're supposed to be," said Audrey. "My blood doesn't make red blood cells, as much as other people's blood do."

The bone marrow disorder requires Audrey to get regular blood transfusions and take steroids. While there's no cure for DBA, Audrey hopes to raise awareness and money by dancing and singing her heart out.

"Don't get me wrong, the entertainment stuff and her getting to meet people, it's great and we hope that continues and she gets to do that, but our biggest hope is, if not a cure, then better treatment," said Scott.

With only a few days left in 2016, she's ending the year with a bang. She released her first music video "Life Is Beautiful" and has high hopes for the song come 2017.

"I hope it goes viral," said Audrey.

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

