VIDEO | Fight breaks out at local Walmart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman captured this video of a fight that broke out at an area Walmart just two days before Christmas. 

Walmart officials say no one was arrested after the fight, and no one was injured. 

"We do not condone that behavior," said Walmart Spokesperson Leslee Wright. 

A store employee can be seen in the video trying to split up the fight.

The woman who posted the video says the fight lasted for about 25 minutes at the Walmart on Raggard Road near Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.

