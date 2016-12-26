VIDEO: Loitering teens force Jefferson Mall to close early Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall reopened Tuesday morning, one day after it closed an hour early because of a large group of loitering teenagers.

Little information was immediately available, but officials say about 75 teens were running through the mall Monday night, being loud and a nuisance.

The mall contacted LMPD, who recommended the mall close early.

Police say there was no damage, there were no arrests and no shoplifting occurred.

The mall made the following statement on their Facebook page, saying they closed their doors early at the recommendation of local authorities:

This comes one year after a similar situation at the Mall St. Matthews the day after Christmas where a group of teens caused chaos for shoppers and businesses.

That situation led to some strict rules for minors at the mall, including the Oxmoor mall. Jefferson Mall does not have the same rules in place.

Mall officials did not want to comment on camera, but Marketing Director Sarah Enlow, Esq. released the following statement:

Providing a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable experience for our shoppers, tenants, and employees is our top priority. Our security program is active 24/7, 365 days a year both inside and outside the mall, with measures that are visible to shoppers and some that are not. We work very closely with all local law enforcement agencies and often employee off-duty police officers during peak shopping times. Discussing any additional measures would compromise our efforts.

The mall opened as usual at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and officials say it will close at its normal time of 9 p.m.

