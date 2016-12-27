Five financial year-end moves to save money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is still time to save money in the final few days of the year. Financial expert Mark Lamkin from Lamkin Wealth Management explains five strategies to take with investments, health care and charitable giving.
1. Defer Income
If you have a choice between receiving income in 2016 or 2017, you should opt for 2017 to defer the income taxes associated with that income. Why? Income tax is due in the year in which it is incurred. Therefore, if you receive income after January 1, then it will be taxed as 2017 income, and you can defer the tax liability.
If you are self-employed or a consultant, you have more control over when you bill customers. So you can defer income more easily than if you are an hourly or salaried employee. However, you may be able to defer your bonus to next year, if your company offers this option.
This strategy only makes sense if you expect to be in the same or lower tax bracket in 2017. If you expect to be in a higher tax bracket in 2017, then you may be better off receiving the income in 2016 and paying income tax in the lower tax bracket.
2. Sell Losers
Tax loss harvesting, or selling stock that has declined in value to realize a tax loss, is an optimal strategy at year end. Why? Tax loss harvesting enables you to offset all investment losses against your investment gains, which lowers your tax bill.
Let’s say that you bought 100 shares of Company XYZ for $100 per share for a total cost of $10,000. Unfortunately, the share price of Company ABC declined, and its current share price is $90. On paper, you lost $1,000 ($10,000 - $9,000). If you sell all your shares of Company ABC today, you can recognize that $1,000 loss on your income taxes. Your gain on Company ABC and loss on Company XYZ offset each other, and there is no capital gains tax liability.
3. Max Employer Plans
Due to the power of compounding, tax-deferred retirement accounts are an optimal strategy to grow your wealth. If your company matches a portion of your 401(k) contributions, then that's even better.
Make sure that you contribute the maximum amount each year to your 401(k). In 2016, you can contribute $18,000 (or $24,000, if you are over 50). At a minimum, try to contribute as much as you can to qualify for an employer match.
401(k) plan IRS contribution limits
In 2016, the limits on IRA contributions are:
Under age 50: $5,500
Age 50 or older: $6,500
As of 2016, employers are limited to contribute the lesser of:
1) 25% of eligible compensation per employee (up to a cap of $265,000); or
2) $53,000.
4. Charitable Contributions
The holiday season is a good time to give back to those less fortunate. In addition to making a positive difference, you can deduct the amount of your charitable contribution on your income taxes. While cash is the traditional currency for charitable giving, you can also donate stock that has appreciated in value. Rather than sell the stock and donate the after-tax proceeds, you can gift the stock to the public charity of your choice and take a tax deduction on the full fair market value of the stock (if you owned the stock for at least one year). You can deduct up to 30% of your adjusted gross income. Plus, when you donate appreciated stock, you will not owe any capital gains taxes.
Why donating stocks and other securities is one of the most tax-efficient ways to give
5. HSA and Flex Spending
Both HSAs and FSAs allow employees with health insurance to set aside money for health care costs referred to as “qualified expenses,” including deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance, and monthly prescription costs. Sometimes employers will also contribute funds to these accounts. In most cases, you receive a debit card for your account and can use it to pay for qualifying expenses throughout the year. Both types of accounts have tax benefits, too, although those benefits aren’t the same.
In general, electing to sign up for an HSA or FSA is smart. Knowing which one to select and how to get the most out of it will take some education.
As you can see in the following table, there are several additional differences between these accounts. Things like your flexibility in contributing, the ability to keep your unused balance and additional tax benefits make HSAs the wisest choice if you have the option. Still, either account stands to save you money and make budgeting for medical costs easier.
Health Savings Accounts (HSA) vs. Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)
