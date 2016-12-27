Five financial year-end moves to save money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is still time to save money in the final few days of the year. Financial expert Mark Lamkin from Lamkin Wealth Management explains five strategies to take with investments, health care and charitable giving.

1. Defer Income

If you have a choice between receiving income in 2016 or 2017, you should opt for 2017 to defer the income taxes associated with that income. Why? Income tax is due in the year in which it is incurred. Therefore, if you receive income after January 1, then it will be taxed as 2017 income, and you can defer the tax liability.

If you are self-employed or a consultant, you have more control over when you bill customers. So you can defer income more easily than if you are an hourly or salaried employee. However, you may be able to defer your bonus to next year, if your company offers this option.

This strategy only makes sense if you expect to be in the same or lower tax bracket in 2017. If you expect to be in a higher tax bracket in 2017, then you may be better off receiving the income in 2016 and paying income tax in the lower tax bracket.

2. Sell Losers

Tax loss harvesting, or selling stock that has declined in value to realize a tax loss, is an optimal strategy at year end. Why? Tax loss harvesting enables you to offset all investment losses against your investment gains, which lowers your tax bill.

Let’s say that you bought 100 shares of Company XYZ for $100 per share for a total cost of $10,000. Unfortunately, the share price of Company ABC declined, and its current share price is $90. On paper, you lost $1,000 ($10,000 - $9,000). If you sell all your shares of Company ABC today, you can recognize that $1,000 loss on your income taxes. Your gain on Company ABC and loss on Company XYZ offset each other, and there is no capital gains tax liability.

3. Max Employer Plans

Due to the power of compounding, tax-deferred retirement accounts are an optimal strategy to grow your wealth. If your company matches a portion of your 401(k) contributions, then that's even better.

Make sure that you contribute the maximum amount each year to your 401(k). In 2016, you can contribute $18,000 (or $24,000, if you are over 50). At a minimum, try to contribute as much as you can to qualify for an employer match.

401(k) plan IRS contribution limits





In 2016, the limits on IRA contributions are:

Under age 50: $5,500

Age 50 or older: $6,500

These limits are for total contributions to IRAs - traditional or Roth IRAs. If you have both types of accounts, your total contributions must not exceed the limit. But the limits don’t apply to transfers from another account, like a 401(k) rollover.

The caveat: You can’t contribute more than you earn. If your earned income in 2016 is $4,000, you can’t contribute more than that to an IRA.

The caveat to the caveat: If you’re a nonworking spouse, you can have what’s called a Spousal IRA as long as your spouse earns enough to cover the contribution. That means if you both want to contribute the maximum to an IRA in 2016, and you’re both under 50, your spouse will need to earn at least $11,000.

Contributions to a SEP IRA are fully funded by the employer, unlike most IRAs or retirement plans. However, employers have flexibility from year to year on whether they want to fund the plan.

As of 2016, employers are limited to contribute the lesser of:

1) 25% of eligible compensation per employee (up to a cap of $265,000); or

2) $53,000.

So, for example, if an employee makes $400,000, the maximum contribution would be $53,000 (not $100,000). It is important to know that once a contribution is made to an employee's account, it is 100% vested immediately.

These limits also apply to all contributions made to all aggregate defined contribution plans during the year. If a participant has contributed to another plan during the same calendar year, a maximum total contribution of $53,000 between both plans would apply.

Employer contribution percentages must be equal among all eligible employees. SEP IRAs cannot discriminate to favor an employer’s or officer’s particular account. So if the employer wants to contribute 10% to his personal account, he must also contribute 10% to all eligible employees.

For self-employed companies, calculating SEP IRA contributions is more complicated. The salary of the account holder is often calculated after the contribution is made. Not including limits, the calculation is 18.587045% (approximately 18.6%) of net profit. To be sure, contact a tax professional to assist in calculating the exact allowable amount based on the self-employed income for the year.

4. Charitable Contributions

The holiday season is a good time to give back to those less fortunate. In addition to making a positive difference, you can deduct the amount of your charitable contribution on your income taxes. While cash is the traditional currency for charitable giving, you can also donate stock that has appreciated in value. Rather than sell the stock and donate the after-tax proceeds, you can gift the stock to the public charity of your choice and take a tax deduction on the full fair market value of the stock (if you owned the stock for at least one year). You can deduct up to 30% of your adjusted gross income. Plus, when you donate appreciated stock, you will not owe any capital gains taxes.

Why donating stocks and other securities is one of the most tax-efficient ways to give

Donating long-term appreciated securities directly to charity - rather than selling the assets and donating the cash proceeds - is one of the best and easiest ways to give more. By taking advantage of the applicable tax incentives, you can significantly increase the amount of funds available for charitable giving.

A charitable contribution of long-term appreciated securities - i.e. stocks, bonds and/or mutual funds that have realized significant appreciation over time - is one of the most tax-efficient of all ways to give. This method of giving has become increasingly popular in recent years because of two key advantages:

Any long-term appreciated securities with unrealized gains (meaning they were purchased over a year ago, and have a current value greater than their original cost) may be donated to a public charity and a tax deduction taken for the full fair market value of the securities - up to 30% of the donor's adjusted gross income.

Since the securities are donated rather than sold, capital gains taxes from selling the securities no longer apply. The more appreciation the securities have, the greater the tax savings will be.

5. HSA and Flex Spending

Both HSAs and FSAs allow employees with health insurance to set aside money for health care costs referred to as “qualified expenses,” including deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance, and monthly prescription costs. Sometimes employers will also contribute funds to these accounts. In most cases, you receive a debit card for your account and can use it to pay for qualifying expenses throughout the year. Both types of accounts have tax benefits, too, although those benefits aren’t the same.

In general, electing to sign up for an HSA or FSA is smart. Knowing which one to select and how to get the most out of it will take some education.

As you can see in the following table, there are several additional differences between these accounts. Things like your flexibility in contributing, the ability to keep your unused balance and additional tax benefits make HSAs the wisest choice if you have the option. Still, either account stands to save you money and make budgeting for medical costs easier.

Health Savings Accounts (HSA) vs. Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

Eligibility requirements

