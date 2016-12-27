Vine Grove woman accused of 'assisting and instructing' juvenile to choke her boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove woman has been arrested after authorities say she helped her juvenile son choke a man to the point of unconsciousness.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Monday, Dec. 26, just before 3 a.m. at a home on Elmhurst Avenue, near Edgebrook Drive, in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office states that deputies were dispatched to the home after a domestic dispute. Authorities say 41-year-old Daniela Hockenberry admitted to attacking her live-in boyfriend after he tried to leave her home. Hockenberry allegedly threw her cell phone at his face, cutting -- and possibly breaking -- his nose.

At the same time authorities say Hockenberry's juvenile son was choking the man. According to the arrest report, Hockenberry was not only assenting to the attack, but was actually "assisting and instructing" her son to choke him to the point of losing consciousness.

Authorities say the man eventually woke up in a neighbor's yard, with bruising on top of his head and under his right eye.

Hockenberry was arrested after a brief standoff in which she, "refused to obey reasonable commands to set down and stay away from firearms in the home," according to the arrest report. She also allegedly took a fighting position, clinched her fists and told a Hardin County Sheriff's Office deputy to "leave her son out of this."

She was eventually taken into custody and charged with complicity to first-degree assault, fourth degree assault, engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and menacing. Hockenberry is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

