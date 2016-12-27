POV | Remembering the good with the bad of 2016

The end of the year is a good time to be reflective.

It's easy to remember what a traffic mess we've had this year with the construction of the bridges, but we must also remember what a great job the construction company did in keeping traffic moving. We now have two new bridges, built on time and on budget.

We will remember that several police officers around the country made some bad decisions this year, but we can't forget that hundreds of thousands of cops made millions of good and even heroic decisions. We must remember that, against every human instinct, they are the ones running toward trouble to protect us.

We can be reminded that paying for the YUM! Center remains a challenge, which we will work through, but we shouldn't forget that we are getting the best concerts in the world now, that businesses and jobs have sprung up all around the arena, and that we get to watch elite college basketball in the best arena in the country.

We won't forget the raucous, outrageous and uncivil presidential campaign this year, and many of us were disgusted with one or both choices, but we need to remember that we are a powerful, resilient country and we are going to be fine.

It's easy to focus on what went wrong, but we need to remember what went right too.

I'm Bill Lamb… and that's my Point of View.