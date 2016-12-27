Holiday leftovers could put you at risk for foodborne illnesses

Police say the children were last seen at 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the children were last seen at 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Opening the fridge and grabbing some leftovers is practically a holiday tradition of its own, but there could be hidden dangers lurking in those containers and eating leftovers could make you very sick.

"About 1 in 6 Americans get food borne illnesses every year," Jenita Lyons, Health and Wellness Manager at Norton Children’s said.

An estimated 400,000 Americans get sick from Christmas leftovers specifically. Leaving food out at an unsafe temperature is one of the main causes of foodborne illness.

The USDA explains that bacteria in food left out for more than two hours double in number every 20 minutes, and some bacteria make a poison or toxin that can make you ill, hence the term “food poisoning.”

"When we leave food out at room temperature, that is what we call a danger zone,” Lyons said.

The danger zone is classified as temperatures between 40 °F and 140 °F, because bacteria grow most rapidly in that range. Within two hours of being served, the leftovers should be safely tucked away at home in the refrigerator where they can safely remain for three to four days.

When it comes to leftovers it's better to be safe than sorry, but here is what to look out for just in case you do eat contaminated food:

Upset stomach

Diarrhea

Fever

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Dehydration

If any of these symptoms become severe, it's best to seek medical treatment.

Be sure to pass these tips on to your kids as well— to keep everyone in your home healthy through the holidays.

For links to food safety resources, click here or click here.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.