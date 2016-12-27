Lawsuit claims Versace used 'secret code' for blacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A luxury fashion label is being sued by a former employee over an alleged secret code.
Former Versace employee Christopher Sampiro says he was fired for being mixed race after working two weeks at a Versace outlet store in California. He says the company uses a secret "code" to alert employees when a black customer enters the store.
But Versace denied the allegations, and asked a judge to dismiss the case.
A case status conference is scheduled in March.
