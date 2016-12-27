With new head coach, IU prepares for Wednesday's bowl game - WDRB 41 Louisville News

With new head coach, IU prepares for Wednesday's bowl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Hoosiers are preparing to take on the Utah Utes on Wednesday night.

IU plays in the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. The Hoosiers haven't played a game in more than a month.

IU fired coach Kevin Wilson earlier this month and promoted defensive coordinator Tom Allen. The bowl game will be Allen's first test as a head coach.

