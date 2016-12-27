Amazon shipped more than a billion items in the holiday season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amazon shipped more than a billion items in the holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon says it shipped more than a billion items this holiday season through its Prime loyalty program.

More people also tried Prime than previous holiday seasons.

Prime costs $99 a year and comes with guaranteed shipping, a video streaming service and other perks.

