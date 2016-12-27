'Star Wars' cast members tweet condolences after Carrie Fisher's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Star Wars' cast members tweet condolences after Carrie Fisher's death

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several of the cast and crew of the "Star Wars" movies are tweeting their condolences after the death of actress Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.

Fisher was best known from her role as "Princess Leia" in the movies "Star Wars - Episode IV:  A New Hope," "Star Wars - Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," and "Star Wars - Episode VI: Return of the Jedi." 

She reprised the character in 2015 in the film "Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens."

On Tuesday afternoon, several of her co-stars used Twitter as a platform to express their sorrow over her death:

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker): 

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO):

Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca):

David Prowse (The actor inside the Darth Vader suit):

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian):

Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok, additional roles):

J.J. Abrams (Director of Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens):

Andy Serkis ("Snoke")

Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma):

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," read the statement from publicist Simon Halls. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

