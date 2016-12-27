'Star Wars' cast members tweet condolences after Carrie Fisher's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several of the cast and crew of the "Star Wars" movies are tweeting their condolences after the death of actress Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.

Fisher was best known from her role as "Princess Leia" in the movies "Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope," "Star Wars - Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," and "Star Wars - Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."

She reprised the character in 2015 in the film "Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens."

On Tuesday afternoon, several of her co-stars used Twitter as a platform to express their sorrow over her death:

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker):

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO):

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca):

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

David Prowse (The actor inside the Darth Vader suit):

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian):

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok, additional roles):

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

J.J. Abrams (Director of Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens):

Andy Serkis ("Snoke")

Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016

Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma):

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," read the statement from publicist Simon Halls. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.