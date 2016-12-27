WDRB calculates fastest and cheapest route from New Albany to east Louisville

Tolling starts Friday on three of the Ohio River Bridges, and now that the Lewis and Clark Bridge is open, WDRB did the drive to find the fastest and cheapest route from New Albany to east Louisville.

The calculations will, of course, vary based on your starting location and where you're headed. We left from Pearl Street in New Albany.

The numbers are crunched assuming you have a Frequent User Discount and a Transponder that costs $1 per bridge crossing if you use the bridge 40 times each month.

“I’m not excited about the tolls, but I understand it has to be paid for somehow,” said Rene Patterson of Jeffersonville.

To calculate the cost of operating your car, we're using a AAA figure, which estimates drivers spend 57 cents for every mile driven for gas and wear and tear on your car.

We also did the trek midday in beautiful weather. Times will vary during rush hour traffic, and there wasn't much on the Lewis and Clark during our trip out to the Paddock Shops.

“There was not traffic, it was great. Compared to what we've been dealing with the last several years, this was heaven, Patterson said.

When we got to the Paddock Shops using the Lewis and Clark Bridge, we had traveled 20.3 miles, and it took us 23 minutes and 30 seconds traveling the speed limit at 55 miles an hour.

With gas, wear and tear, and tolls, the trip cost $12.57.

That adds up to $502.80 per month if you do the drive twice a day, five days a week.

For our second trip, we started at the same location on Pearl Street in downtown New Albany, but this time we took the Sherman Minton Bridge without a toll. The Sherman Minton had much more traffic than the Lewis and Clark, but we only traveled 17.3 miles out to the Paddock Shops.

It took us 20 minutes and 15 seconds and we drove the speed limit. Sometimes it was 55 and other times it was 65 miles per hour.

The trip cost us $9.86. That adds up to $394.40 per month.

According to our calculations, using this route you could save about $108 and up to four hours in the car each month.

