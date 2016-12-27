Louisville football players reported to be shooting victims make trip to Citrus Bowl with Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — University of Louisville football players James Hearns and Henry Famurerwa, who were shot in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 during a Heisman Trophy celebration party at an off-campus apartment, traveled to Orlando with the team but did not practice in Tuesday’s workouts, according to a report from Jody Demling, publisher of CardinalAuthority.com.

The school has not made any statement about the pair, who have been confirmed by sources of WDRB news and multiple media reports as two of the three people shot during the Dec. 11 incident, which happened at The Retreat apartment complex near campus. The third person shot has not been identified.

A “significant activity report” obtained from U of L police last week by WDRB News and titled, “Shooting of football players and cheerleader” said that police responded to the complex west of Fourth Street and Cardinal Boulevard at 1:54 a.m. and that director of football operations Andy Wagner was notified of the shooting.

The report stated that during the party, “a pushing, shoving match started, then it went outside with a fight ensuing with someone having a gun. Suspects apparently fled from the area.”

One suspect was described as a black male in black clothes who had dreadlocks. The report said the victims believed they could identify the suspect but did not know who he was.

Hearns, a junior linebacker, leads the team in sacks and reportedly was shot in the elbow. He has been shown in Instagram photos with a cast on his arm. Famurewa reportedly was at practice using a protective scooter. A day earlier, he appeared in Instagram pictures from his teammates at Universal Studios using the scooter.

No coaches have spoken with the media since the shooting, and no one at U of L has spoken about the incident. Sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson said that his understanding was that “everyone is OK” from the shooting, though he didn’t identify the victims. Nor did linebacker Keith Kelsey, when he was asked about them last week.

A source told WDRB that neither player would take part in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl game against LSU on Saturday, but there has been no official word.

These would be the second and third Louisville players this season to miss game time after shootings. Sophomore cornerback Cornelius Sturghill was sidelined for the season after being shot in the foot over the summer during a drive-by shooting in his hometown of Memphis.

