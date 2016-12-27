Jeffersonville attracting attention of international companies

Police say the children were last seen at 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the children were last seen at 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

Right now, Jeffersonville has a lot of momentum with River Ridge and the Lewis and Clark Bridge, and city leaders are hoping to continue the trend.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the new bridge and River Ridge are big, but Tuesday's meeting with the Chinese delegate was a potential game-changer.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is trying to attract more international companies to Kentuckiana.

On Tuesday, Jeffersonville city leaders made a pitch to a group of delegates from China. Right now, the southern Indiana city has a lot of momentum with River Ridge and the Lewis and Clark Bridge, and city leaders are hoping to continue the trend.

And that is what small businesses in southern Indiana have been waiting for.

"We were downtown on Court and Walnut for 14 years," said Jeff Brown, the co-owner of Jeff's Bakery.

About a year ago, Brown took a big risk. After years in business in downtown Jeffersonville, Brown moved Jeff's Bakery to River Ridge.

"We just saw the growth and potential for all these huge companies to come up here," he said. "And we were just hoping that maybe they'd like to buy our donuts."

And so far, so good.

"We've more than doubled what we did downtown," Brown said.

City leaders say this is just the beginning. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the new bridge and River Ridge are big, but Tuesday's meeting with the Chinese delegate was a potential game-changer.

"We were their first stop in the United States," Mayor Moore said.

He met with the Chinese delegation, hoping to attract more international companies to Jeffersonville.

"They're going to go back to their country and say, 'here's what Jeffersonville had to offer."

And even if he is Jeffersonville's biggest cheerleader, Louisville was a big part of Mayor Moore's pitch.

"Oh, I embrace Louisville every chance I get," he said. "We've got all of the space for new growth, and we've got a metropolitan large city right across the river from us that offers a lot of cultural events."

Brown said the move and the bridge have been sweet, and he's excited about what's next.

"It has paid off, and we're happy with it," he said. "We are seeing at least 40 new customers a day since it opened."

The delegation is scheduled to visit several cities across the country in the next few weeks. Mayor Moore hopes he said something that will bring them back to Kentuckiana.

