LMPD hits southwest Louisville for final peace walk of 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As 2016 wraps up, LMPD is increasing its presence when it comes to their weekly "peace walks."

On Tuesday, 16 officers left their patrol cars behind and took to the streets on foot to introduce themselves and talk with residents of the Partridge Pointe Apartments near Seventh Street Road and Dixie Highway.

The peace walks began early last summer as a way to talk to residents on a personal level and offer assistance.

“This just gives us an opportunity to get out and connect with people and let them know we are watching and try to see what we can do to help,” Chief Steve Conrad said.

The peace walk came just a day after LMPD recommended closing the Jefferson Mall early after a disturbance involving dozens of teens.

"We actually had a plan," Chief Conrad said of the department's response Monday. "We had officers out there earlier in the day. We'd seen groups of kids, and in some cases, they would see us then leave. So things may have happened earlier in the day. The original information was something would happen between 2 and 5."

So far in 2016, Metro Louisville has had 117 homicides with most of those being from the same 12 neighborhoods. 

In many cases, three or four officers take part in the peace walks. The number of officers is based on availability and the crime level in each neighborhood, but the department is asking the public to join.

“This isn’t something where you need to put on your tennis shoes and your running clothes," Chief Conrad said. " If we have opportunities to interact with people, we are going to slow down and talk and have as many conversations as we can."

Charlene Halloway joined the officers and handed out fliers that listed emergency contact information.

“Being able to have a sound police department in our community helps me and everybody else sleep better,” Halloway said.

The peace walks will continue weekly throughout the winter depending on weather conditions. 

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

