LEWIS | U of L ready to grind it out vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – U of L head coach Rick Pitino warns the uninitiated that Wednesday’s game against 12th-ranked Virginia will not be like the up-and-down the court exhibition that his team played against Kentucky.

“You know it’s going to be a close game, you know it’s going to be difficult to score. You know you have to be as good as they are defensively,” said Pitino.

That’s quite the challenge, considering the Cavaliers have the NCAA’s number one scoring defense and are giving up just more than 47 points per game.

Virginia has beaten Louisville three of the last four meetings and in each loss, Louisville failed to score 48 points.

The Virginia game tips off a tough portion of the schedule that will include a road game at Notre Dame, a neutral court meeting with Indiana and two matchups with Pittsburgh, all within 30 days. So Pitino is trying to keep an even keel after knocking off rival Kentucky.

“We’ve got all these (ACC) games plus Indiana, so I try not to get too high. I say I give myself 24 hours…then I get on to the next game.”

Virginia (10-1) and 6th-ranked Louisville (11-1) are set to tip off Wednesday night at 7pm at the KFC Yum! Center.

