Southern Indiana teenager dies in 2-car crash

Southern Indiana teenager dies in 2-car crash

Posted: Updated:

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Georgetown teenager died Tuesday night after a serious crash in Floyd County.

Investigators say Brandon Amy, 18, was driving along Indiana State Road 64 near Oakes Road when he lost control. His red Mustang traveled left of center into oncoming traffic.

A red Mercury SUV slammed into Amy's Mustang, and the impact forced the Mustang's airbags to deploy. Amy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children as well as their mother and grandmother were in the SUV. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

